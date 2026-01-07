Kathleen Kirby To Succeed Richard Wiley as Media Institute Chair

After more than three decades as Chair of The Media Institute’s Board of Trustees, Richard Wiley will step down at January’s end. As his successor, the Board has selected media attorney Kathleen Kirby as Wiley assumes the title of Chairman Emeritus.

Wiley, who co-founded Washington, D.C. law firm Wiley Rein LLP in 1983, served as Chairman, Commissioner, and General Counsel of the FCC from 1970 to 1977.

Kirby, a partner at Wiley Rein LLP, co-chairs the firm’s Telecom, Media, and Technology practice and sits on its Executive and Management Committees. A past president of the Federal Communications Bar Association, she has received leadership awards from RTDNA and the Broadcasters Foundation of America and was inducted into the National Freedom of Information Hall of Fame.

Kirby was elected to the Media Institute Board in December alongside Beasley Media Group’s Heidi Raphael. She will officially step into the role on February 1.

Of the transition, Wiley said, “For over 30 years, it has been my great privilege to chair The Media Institute’s Board. During this time, the Institute has always supported sound communications policy and the First Amendment. I now look forward to assisting our outstanding new leadership team of Kathy Kirby and incoming President Mike O’Rielly.”

Kirby commented, “I am honored and humbled to have the support of The Media Institute’s Board of Trustees to serve as the next Chair – the Institute’s mission remains critical at this pivotal time for media and communications. Of course, I am especially grateful for the leadership and vision of Dick Wiley, whose lifelong commitment to thoughtful and principled media policy has shaped the Institute and inspired many, including me.”

Media Institute President Richard T. Kaplar remarked, “Serving with Dick Wiley has been the honor of a lifetime, and I’m extremely grateful for his outstanding leadership, good counsel, and steady support. At the same time, I welcome Kathy Kirby, who has a long history with the Institute and shares its values. I’m confident that Kathy and President-Elect Mike O’Rielly will lead the Institute to new levels.”