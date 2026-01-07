New Morning Team Set for Portland’s 98.7 The Bull

Connoisseur Media’s 98.7 The Bull (KUPL) in Portland is introducing a new morning lineup on January 20, pairing veteran talent Jeff Ramsey, returning KUPL alum Jake Byron, and former Love Island contestant Mallory Santic for a locally driven show.

Byron commented, “Connoisseur Media is making possible what I only dared to dream; a return to the daypart I called home for 15 years. I am so proud and excited to be part of 98.7 The Bull once again!”

Ramsey shared, “I’m fired up, grateful, and beyond excited to wake up with Portland every weekday morning on 98.7 The BULL!” Santic said, “I’m so excited to be part of launching a new morning show on 98.7 The Bull. I love Portland, I love country music, and I can’t wait to start mornings with listeners and connect with the city we call home.”

Connoisseur Portland Operations Manager Ross MacLeod said, “When you can take two people who grew up here and love 98.7 The Bull and add another great radio talent, you have the recipe for the perfect morning show for country fans in Portland.”

Connoisseur SVP of Programming Keith Dakin said, “Connoisseur Media, since our purchase of Alpha, has been going from market to market to add a stronger local presence. We believe that for radio to thrive in 2026, we have to be a major part of our communities, and having a strong morning show like this is a giant piece of the puzzle.”