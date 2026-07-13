Lockrem Gets In Lockstep With Connoisseur Palm Springs

After exiting Marker Broadcasting’s Big 106 (KPLM) after four years, Mary Lockrem is staying on the air in the Coachella Valley, just on a new station. Connoisseur Media Palm Springs has named Lockrem as the midday host for 98.5 The Bull (KDES).

Connoisseur Media Palm Springs Regional Vice President Sommer Frisk stated, “We’re intentionally building a team of difference-makers, and Mary is exactly that. She’s an accomplished broadcaster with an authentic voice, a winning spirit, and a passion for serving her community. We’re proud to welcome her to Connoisseur Media Palm Springs and excited for our listeners to spend their middays with her on 98.5 The Bull.”

Connoisseur Media Palm Springs Operations Manager Todd Violette commented, “Mary is a fantastic addition to our team and a great fit for 98.5 The Bull. She brings experience, personality, and a genuine connection to our community that listeners will hear every day. We’re excited to welcome her to Bull Country and can’t wait for our audience to get to know her.”

“I’m honored to join Connoisseur Media,” Lockrem said. “I believe great radio is authentic, makes people smile, and brings the community together. I’m excited to be part of such an incredible team and can’t wait to connect with listeners across the Coachella Valley every day on 98.5 The Bull.”