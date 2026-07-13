Donny Fandango Dances Past $53K For RMHC of St. Louis

Hubbard Radio midday host and 105.7 The Point (KPNT) Music Director Donny Fandango raised $53,345 during his 16th Annual Radiothon for Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis, pushing The Point’s collective fundraising for RMHC past $700,000.

The 28-hour campaign once again showcased the generosity of Point listeners and the St. Louis community toward supporting families with seriously ill children receiving medical treatment in the area.

Fandango stated, “I am always just so thankful in seeing how our listeners step up every year. St. Louis, thank you so very much. I love you to pieces. I grew up here. I was born here. I’m one of you, and on days like this you make me incredibly proud to be from here.”

Hubbard St. Louis Market President John S. Kijowski said, “Live and local broadcasting is at the heart of what we do at Hubbard. We believe local media has an obligation to serve the communities where we live and work, and Donny’s Radiothon is a wonderful example of that commitment in action. I’m incredibly proud of Donny, our Point listeners, and our advertising partners for their generosity and support of Ronald McDonald House Charities. Together, they once again demonstrated the tremendous impact a local community can make when it comes together around an important cause.”