Cumulus Expands John Lewis’ Reach Into the Sunshine State

Cumulus Media is adding a third state to John Lewis’s regional oversight. The company has promoted Lewis to Regional Vice President overseeing Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola, Florida, a role that adds to his existing oversight of Huntsville, AL, and Chattanooga, TN.

Lewis joined Cumulus Media in 2009 and was promoted to Regional Vice President for Huntsville and Chattanooga in 2022, following stints as Regional Market Manager for Chattanooga and Macon, GA. He has also served as Market Manager for the company’s stations in Albany, NY; Pensacola; Lexington, KY; and Memphis, TN.

Cumulus owns and operates four stations in Fort Walton Beach: 99 Rock (WKSM), Coast 93.3 (WNCV), Y105.5 (WYZB), and Z96 (WZNS).

Cumulus Media SVP of Operations Mark Sullivan said, “John is a proven leader when it comes to building a positive culture with a foundation of measurable results. I am pleased that in his expanded role, he will share his deep experience and knowledge with our terrific teams in Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola.”

“I’m honored and excited to work with the Pensacola and Fort Walton Beach teams,” Lewis added. “Having spent a couple of years early in my career with Cumulus Pensacola, it’s especially meaningful to return. With outstanding teams, great brands, and a strong track record of success, I look forward to building on that momentum and helping both markets reach their full potential.”