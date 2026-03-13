WSAB President & CEO

The Washington State Association of Broadcasters (WSAB) is seeking a President & Chief Executive Officer to lead the association during a period of transition and opportunity for local broadcast media in Washington State.

This is a senior leadership role responsible for advocacy, revenue stability, member engagement, and organizational leadership. The CEO will work closely with the WSAB Board of Directors to ensure the association remains effective, credible, and financially sustainable while adapting thoughtfully to a changing media and regulatory environment.

Key Responsibilities

● Serve as WSAB’s lead advocate at the state and federal levels, including direct engagement with legislators, regulators, and partner organizations.

● Oversee non-dues revenue generation, including Public Education Program (PEP) campaigns and related initiatives.

● Lead day-to-day operations, financial management, and execution of board priorities.

● Strengthen relationships with member stations through active communication and statewide engagement.

● Support strategic planning and organizational alignment in partnership with the Board.

● Represent WSAB professionally at industry, legislative, and public forums.

Ideal Candidate Profile

● Demonstrated familiarity with the broadcast industry, including its business models, regulatory environment, and local station operations, is essential for success in this role.

● Demonstrated experience in legislative or regulatory advocacy.

● Strong business and revenue acumen, particularly in campaign-based or partnership-driven environments.

● Proven ability to work effectively with boards and diverse stakeholder groups.

● High integrity, strong judgment, and a collaborative leadership style.

● Ability to balance continuity with thoughtful evolution of programs and operations.

Location & Travel

This position is based in Washington State, with flexibility regarding location. Regular travel to Olympia and periodic statewide and national travel are expected.

Compensation

Base salary range of $120,000 to $160,000.

The Washington State Association of Broadcasters is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Apply at www.wsab.org/application