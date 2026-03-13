Ernie Anastos, Familiar Voice and Face of NYC News, Dead at 82

Newscaster Ernie Anastos has died, ending nearly five decades of informing and inspiring New York City across radio and television. Anastos, who died March 12, was the host “Positively Ernie” on Red Apple Media’s 77WABC, a daily segment featuring uplifting stories.

The New Hampshire-born journalist began his career in radio before transitioning to television in the 1970s.

After arriving in New York in 1978, Anastos anchored evening newscasts at ABC 7, CBS 2, WWOR-TV, and FOX 5. He earned more than 30 Emmy Awards and nominations, the Edward R. Murrow Award for broadcast excellence, and in 2017 was honored with the proclamation of “Ernie Anastos Day” by New York City.

Red Apple Media CEO John Catsimatidis said, “He was always there for every charity and worked tirelessly to help people, especially New Yorkers.”