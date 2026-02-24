Free Country, Big Money: Maryland Radiothon Scores for St. Jude

Maryland’s 99.9 Free Country (WFRE) crossed a charitable milestone two decades in the making. The station’s 2026 “Free Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon” raised a record $640,320, pushing its cumulative total past $10 million for the research hospital.

ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital DMV Area Executive Director Karine Sewell said, “ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is proud to celebrate a remarkable fundraising milestone achieved by 99.9 WFRE Free Country and the generous Frederick community. Through two decades of unwavering commitment, WFRE and its listeners have helped raise more than $10 million to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.”

WFRE Program Director Andy Webb said, “This year’s two-day St. Jude Radiothon was yet another record-breaker for WFRE, both in the two-day total raised & the milestone $10 million mark surpassed. None of it would have been possible without the full commitment of our staff, sponsors, and supporters, who, each & every one, believe that no child should die from cancer. And the Frederick area showed once again this year that they continue to share that belief. I couldn’t be prouder of our on-air team, our management, our support staff, Team WFRE, and, of course, our incredible listeners who did such an incredible job in continuing to support St. Jude.”

WFRE General Manager Mike Banks added, “I’m incredibly proud & deeply humbled at how our listeners, sponsors, employees, Team WFRE fundraisers, and the surrounding community have all come together over the past 20 years to raise over $10 million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Our whole team is obsessed year-round with the St. Jude mission. From record-breaking Radiothons like this year’s to endless acts of generosity through community & sponsor events, this milestone is a true testament to the heart & empathy of the Free Country community. No family should face a child’s illness alone—and thanks to all our listeners & supporters, St. Jude can focus on what matters most: finding cures & saving lives. Thank you to everyone for showing the world what passion, commitment, and compassion look like.”