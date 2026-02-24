Entravision Builds On Boelke, As CFO Now Takes COO Post

On Friday, Radio Ink was the first to report that Entravision Communications had terminated the employment of President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Liberman. Now the Hispanic-focused broadcaster is calling on its CFO to step into the COO gap.

Mark Boelke, who has served as CFO since May 2024, will now oversee Entravision operations in addition to financial leadership, according to a Monday morning SEC filing detailing Liberman’s release from the company “without ’cause’.” A filler for the Presidency has not yet been named.

Before becoming CFO, Boelke was Entravision’s General Counsel and Secretary, a position he held beginning in 2006 after joining the company in 2005 as Deputy General Counsel and Vice President of Legal Affairs. Before entering broadcasting, Boelke was an attorney at O’Melveny & Myers LLP.

The leadership change comes against the backdrop of a broader executive compensation reset implemented in early 2025. At that time, Entravision’s Compensation Committee shifted the company’s pay structure to weight compensation more heavily toward equity and less toward cash. For Liberman, that meant a 38% reduction in base salary compared to 2024 and removal from eligibility under the company’s Executive Cash Incentive Bonus Plan for fiscal 2025.

However, an amendment entered into on April 4, 2025, modified how severance would be calculated if a qualifying termination occurred before December 31, 2026.

Under that amendment, severance calculations for Liberman would reference his base salary as of December 31, 2024, before the 38% reduction took effect. For purposes of determining target bonus in a termination scenario, fiscal year 2024 would be treated as the “then-current” year, and he would be deemed a “covered executive” under the Cash Plan for severance purposes.