Audacy’s Eagle To Be Guided By A Hawk In Sacramento

Audacy Sacramento has expanded the role of ALT 94.7 (KKDO) Brand Manager Andy Hawk, naming him Brand Manager of 96.9 The Eagle (KSEG) and 98 Rock (KRXQ), consolidating leadership of the broadcaster’s rock portfolio in the market.

Hawk, who also hosts afternoons on KKDO, began his radio career as an intern at 98 Rock in 1997. He later hosted Local Licks and served as a traffic and weather anchor from 2009 to 2015. In 2016, he stepped into his first leadership role as Alternative Regional Brand Manager.

Audacy Rock Format Vice President Ryan Castle said, “Andy’s smarts, passion, and love for Sacramento make him the definitive choice to lead these two legendary brands into their next chapter. He is a Sacramento native who has an understanding of this community’s pulse. We’re excited for him to take the reins on all the Rock stations in this region and see the impact he makes.”

Hawk said, “I’ve grown up with these stations and have worked alongside the programmers of KRXQ and KSEG for the last two decades. It’s truly an honor to get to lead these two massive Sacramento Brands.”