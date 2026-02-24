Dawn of ‘A New Day’ at Mid-West Family’s Magic 98 in Madison

Mid-West Family Broadcasting has introduced a new local morning show in Madison’s Magic 98 (WMGN), pairing a longtime in-house voice with a familiar face from local television as A New Day with Lanette & Charlotte debuts with longtime station voice Lanette Hansen.

Hansen, who has spent more than two decades on Magic 98, is paired with former WISC-TV anchor Charlotte Deleste, who is also the co-founder of Gio’s Garden, a nonprofit supporting families of children with special needs.

In a statement, WISC said Deleste is, “built a following around her simple message: ‘Do Something Good.’ As a mom and longtime advocate for families with special needs, she adds heart, honesty, and real-life perspective to the show,” while Hansen is “known for her quick laugh, warm energy, and the kind of on-air presence that feels like catching up with a friend.”