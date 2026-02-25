Annapolis Alternative Rocker WRNR Comes Out On WTOP In DC

Cortana Media’s Annapolis-based 93.5 WRNR (WYRE-AM) is breaking into the DMV through an agreement with Hubbard Broadcasting, which will secure its carriage on the digital signal of the nation’s top-billing radio station and an FM translator in Silver Spring.

Beginning March 1, the Alternative rock brand will be heard on WTOP-HD4 and 93.5 FM in the Washington, DC, area.

Cortana is led by Jay Stevens, a Washington radio executive with previous roles at WPGC-FM, CBS Radio, and Urban One, and Kirk Litton, whose career includes sales leadership positions at CBS Radio, Urban One, and MARC Radio. The pair assumed control of WRNR after Steven “Steve Kingston” Kushner sold his stake in Cortana Media in November.

Hubbard Washington President Joel Oxley said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with 93.5 WRNR…Millions more people will now be able to listen to WRNR’s mix of alt-rock’s best and latest. Personally, WRNR has been one of my favorite radio stations in addition to WTOP, of course, for the last three decades.”

Litton added, “This marriage was just too perfect to pass up. I appreciate Joel reaching out to us for this amazing opportunity. WRNR has doubled in listenership in the Annapolis metro since we relaunched…This is another major step forward.”