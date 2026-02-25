AWM Unveils 2026 National Board For 75th Anniversary Year

The Alliance for Women in Media has revealed its 2026 National Board of Directors and Officers, assembling executives from broadcast, digital, and advertising leadership roles as the organization enters its 75th year supporting women across the media industry.

Kino Lorber Media Group Chief Marketing Officer Monica Bloom will serve as Chair, with Graham Media Group President & CEO Catherine Badalamente serving as Incoming/Vice Chair. The Walt Disney Company SVP, Disney Advertising Communications Katina Arnold will serve as Immediate Past Chair.

Former Beasley Media Group CFO Marie Tedesco takes on the role of Treasurer, with American Urban Radio Network CEO Chesley Maddox-Dorsey named Treasurer-Elect.

New directors beginning two-year terms include Meta AI Head of Social Bridget Bogee; Imagine Strategies Founder & CEO Rashida Jones; Wondery/Amazon Head of Creative Development Erin O’Flaherty; and National Association of Broadcasters Chief Impact Officer & NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke. Serving second terms are Shriver Media President Jaclyn Levin and Disney Entertainment President, News Groups and Networks Debra O’Connell.

Incumbent directors continuing on the board include Versant SVP, Unscripted Content for Entertainment Cori Abraham; Professional Women’s Hockey League VP, Growth, Strategy & New Ventures Jayne Bussman-Wise; IABBB CEO & Exponent Founder and President Rebekah Dopp; and Locality President of Broadcast Ann Hailer.

AWM President Becky Brooks said, “As the Alliance for Women in Media celebrates 75 years of advancing women across the industry, strong and visionary leadership remains essential to expanding access and strengthening community. The experience and commitment of this year’s Board will help ensure that AWM continues to create meaningful opportunities, foster connection, and support the next generation of women shaping the future of media.”