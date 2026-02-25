Sales Inbound: Why Brand Visibility Is Your Ticket To More Deals

In my first column on this subject, I argued that “inbound is your station’s secret seller.” That idea still holds true, but in 2026, it’s no longer optional. It’s operational.

At its core, inbound marketing isn’t complicated. It’s psychology. If someone has heard of you before you reach out to them, the odds of converting them into a customer increase dramatically. Familiarity lowers resistance. Familiarity builds trust. Familiarity shortens the sales cycle.

That principle applies directly to radio.

The more popular your station feels, the easier it is to sell. And I don’t just mean ratings-popular. I mean visible in the community. Present on social media. Engaged in local events. Seen. Recognized. Talked about.

When a local business owner has already seen your morning show pop up on Facebook, watched your afternoon host emcee a fundraiser, or scrolled past your station’s Instagram content, your account executive isn’t walking into a cold room. They’re walking into familiarity. The conversation shifts from “Who are you?” to “I’ve seen you guys around.” That shift matters more than most sales training ever will.

On the other hand, if you walk into a large auto dealership and no one in the building has ever heard of your station, or worse, hasn’t seen your brand (your radio station) anywhere, you’ve already created an uphill battle. At this point, you’re not selling advertising. You’re establishing legitimacy. And if you’re lucky, by the grace of God, after you’ve established legitimacy, you might have an opportunity to sell them some advertising.

This is why sales and marketing must work in tandem in today’s radio industry. For years, we separated programming, promotions, sales, and marketing into distinct lanes. That structure doesn’t serve us the way it once did. In 2026, your radio staff should be viewed as a unified sales and marketing team. Programming builds an audience. Promotions build presence. Sales converts attention into revenue. But all of it works better when the brand is visible before the pitch ever happens.

Many station owners hesitate here because they assume this requires a boutique marketing agency or a dedicated social media department. It doesn’t. Authentic short-form content consistently outperforms polished, overproduced material. Every local marketing agency whom your radio station competes with would cringe if they read this, but I’m right.

A 30-second selfie video from a host at a remote. A quick behind-the-scenes clip in the studio. A casual TikTok introducing a new advertiser. A Facebook Reel from a community event. These moments compound over time. Platforms reward consistency and authenticity more than perfection. (You can actually use this knowledge on sales calls. Seriously. Sell them some radio and help your clients understand that giving an iPhone to their HVAC tech and letting him do a 30-second selfie video on the craziest thing he’s ever seen on a job will outperform anything a marketing agency with camera equipment can do.)

The stations that will win in this environment understand that popularity precedes profitability. When your brand feels active and present, local businesses perceive you as influential. When advertisers feel like they already “know” you, the sales process becomes confirmation rather than persuasion.

Inbound marketing warms the room before sales ever steps inside.

That’s the secret, and it’s not complicated. Be visible. Be present. Be familiar. Then sell.

If inbound is your station’s secret seller, the next step is embedding it into your culture. Not as an add-on. Not as an afterthought. But as a daily practice. Don’t overthink this. Use social media to make your station more popular. The more popular it is, the easier it is to sell.