Jay Stevens Joins Cortona Media as Partner at Relaunched WRNR

Recently relaunched Annapolis-area rocker WRNR (WYRE-AM) has announced a new partnership and lineup additions. Longtime programming executive and consultant Jay Stevens has joined Kirk Litton’s Cortona Media as a partner, replacing Steve Kingston, who has departed to focus on other ventures.

Kingston owned the original WRNR signal from 1994 to November 2022, when Empire Broadcasting sold the frequency and assets to Christian broadcaster Peter and John Ministries for $1.5 million. The sale excluded WRNR’s branding, format, and studio.

In addition, former WHFS and WRNR hosts Dave Ziemer and Neci are back on the air in mornings and afternoons, respectively.

Stevens commented, “My dream has always been to own a radio station and appreciate Kirk offering me this opportunity. I still believe in live and local radio, and now have my chance with the legendary, highly respected WRNR. We’re excited to have Dave and Neci be our first official on-air personalities at 93.5 WRNR. Their love for the music and the community oozes through the speakers.”