Crista St. John Dubbed Director of Sales For Bonneville Seattle

Bonneville International has promoted Crista St. John to Director of Sales for its Seattle market. In her new position, St. John will oversee all sales operations for KIRO Newsradio (KIRO-FM), Seattle Sports 710 (KIRO-AM), Seattle Red (KTTH-AM), and MyNorthwest.com.

St. John first worked as an Account Executive for Bonneville Seattle from 2007 to 2009, before spending nearly a decade with IMG College at the University of Washington, where she managed major sponsorships as Associate General Manager after serving as Senior Account Executive.

Rejoining Bonneville in 2018, she quickly advanced to General Sales Manager.

Bonneville Seattle Senior Vice President and Market Manager Cathy Cangiano said, “Crista has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, strategic insight, and a deep commitment to relationship-building. Her promotion is a testament to the impact she’s made and the confidence we have in her ability to lead us into the future. Crista was the clear choice for this role, and I’m thrilled to partner with her as we shape the next chapter for Bonneville Seattle. Her vision and energy will be instrumental in our continued growth.”

Bonneville Seattle Director of Sales Crista St. John said, “I’m honored and excited to take on this new role and continue building on the incredible momentum our teams have created. Bonneville Seattle is home to passionate, talented individuals who care deeply about our brands, our partners, and our community. I look forward to helping us grow even stronger – together.”