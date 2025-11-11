Emmis Brings Lizette Alicea Home to Lead La Exitosa Brand Efforts

La Exitosa 98.7 (WEPN/WLIB-AM), Emmis Corporation’s newly launched bilingual station in New York City, has named Lizette Alicea as Director of Brand Sponsorship. Alicea previously served as VP of Sales at iHeartMedia Philadelphia, where she helped launch Rumba 106.1.

Alicea brings more than two decades of experience in multicultural media sales, radio, TV, and integrated marketing, including time before iHeart at Univision Communications. She will lead brand partnership and sponsorship initiatives designed to strengthen La Exitosa’s presence in the city’s Latino community.

Emmis New York Market President Victor Giacomelli said, “Lizette’s deep understanding of culture-driven marketing and her passion for connecting brands with the Latino community make her an incredible addition to our leadership team. She brings the perfect balance of creativity and commercial vision that will help position La Exitosa as New York’s most inclusive and dynamic media platform for advertisers.”

Alicea said, “Coming home to New York feels like a full-circle moment. This city shaped my voice and my purpose, and La Exitosa is the perfect place to give back – to celebrate our stories, our rhythm, and the duality that makes us uniquely Latino. I’m equally excited about the opportunities this creates for brands to tap into our audience in a way that’s both authentic and inclusive of real life – how we live, speak, and connect every day.”