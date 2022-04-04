Rumba Promotion In Philly

Lizette Alicea has been named to Vice President of Sales for Rumba 106.1, Para Reggaetón Y Variedad En Philadelphia. Alicea joins iHeartMedia from Univision Communications, where she most recently served as the Local Sales Manager.

“Adding an experienced leader to the Rumba 106.1 team was our #1 priority and I am thrilled to add Lizette Alicea to our growing team,” said Chris Squire, SVP Sales, iHeartMedia Philadelphia. “Lizette knows Philadelphia and she’s a strong and dynamic leader. Her management style will be a great fit here at iHeartMedia Philly.”

“I am thrilled to be back at iHeartMedia,” said Alicea. “Rumba will entertain while creating opportunities that empower, unite and invigorate the Hispanic community as well as offer marketing strategies that hit the mark. I am honored and humbled to work alongside a talented group of great people.”