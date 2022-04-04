Ed Nice Promoted At WBLK

Ed Nice has been promoted to Brand Manager of Hip Hop/R&B Power 93.7 WBLK-FM in Buffalo. Nice has been with the station for 16 years as an on-air host and online content creator.

“We are very excited to have Ed rise into this role,” said Mark Plimpton, MP, Townsquare Buffalo. “He has been on the WBLK team for years and has always delivered high quality entertainment. He has a passion for the station and great relationships in our community.”

“This is a legendary local radio station with a 57-year track record of amazing talent and quality radio,” said Nice. “I am honored that the leadership at Townsquare Media trusts me to lead the WBLK team and brand into the future.”