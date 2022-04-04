From Guest To Host At WBAL

WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 has added Kimberly Klacik as midday host. Klacik a familiar voice to listeners through her regular weekly appearances on WBAL’s Torrey Snow Program.

“We are excited to welcome Kim to our roster of talk personalities.” said Scott Masteller, PD. “Kim offers fresh opinion and perspective every day on impactful local and national issues of interest to the people of Greater Baltimore.”

“I am excited to join the team at WBAL! I hope to ask elected officials the questions Maryland residents have with just as much passion,” said Klacik.