Country Music Leadership Changes

Audacy has promoted Mark Anderson and Chris Michaels to Regional Roles. The company has named Drew Bland as Brand Manager of 100.7 The Wolf in Seattle.

“Adding Mark Anderson and Chris Michaels to our country leadership team will help better execute our local brand strategies, give those markets more individualized attention and create more synergy within our country team,” said Tim Roberts, Country Format VP. “We’re proud to elevate two hard working individuals and watching them take this next step within our organization.”

The company has promoted Mark Anderson to Regional Vice President, supporting operations for 107.7 FM / 104.7 FM The Wolf (WLKK-FM) in Buffalo, 93.1 The Wolf (WPAW-FM) in Greensboro, NC, Y108 (WDSY-FM) in Pittsburgh, 92.3 WBEE (WBEE-FM) in Rochester, NY, and Froggy 101 (WGGY-FM) in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Chris Michaels has been promoted to Regional Brand Manager, where he will support programming, music and branding for the same stations.

Anderson and Michaels’ promotions are part of a country format realignment across Audacy’s 20 country stations.