Michalik Renews Contract In Philly

Nicole Michalik has signed a multiyear renewal deal to continue her popular afternoon drive program on WXTU FM (92.5 XTU) in Philadelphia. She has been with the Beasley Media Group station since 2019.

“Joining XTU 3 years ago has been the most unexpected highlight of my career,” said Michalik. “It’s a joy and privilege to come to work every day and entertain the Delaware Valley with live and local radio. I am so very excited to continue doing what I love!”

“Nicole has immersed herself into the county music culture,” said Mark Razz, PD. “She loves the music and has fun every time she’s on the microphone. Her love of Philly shines on the air and on her social media handles.”