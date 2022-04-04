Vox/WNYC Partnership

Today, Explained Vox’s flagship daily news podcast will debut on Public Radio as a result of a partnership with WNYC Studios. More than 50 public radio stations across the country are airing the show at launch; with more expected to join in the coming months.

The program is hosted by Sean Rameswaram and Noel King; who both had major roles with WNYC before joining VOX. The multi-station launch marks Vox Media’s first major foray into terrestrial radio.

“Broadcasting this podcast on public radio stations across the country has been a dream of mine since we launched back in early 2018,” said Rameswaram. “From the jump, the show has tackled the news by interrogating all perspectives and angles while appealing to the broadest audience imaginable. Sharing our work with public radio stations is the ultimate fulfillment of our mission to help as many listeners as possible understand the news.”

“I am thrilled to be returning to public radio stations across the country with Today, Explained,” said King. “Public radio airwaves are a valuable, limited resource, and for stations to choose our show is both an honor and a testament to the work our team does every day.”