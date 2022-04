Indeed continues its grip on the top spot of the Media Monitors list. The jobs clearinghouse has owned the slot for months, airing more than 65,000 spots last week.

Along with Indeed at 66,092 ads, insurance mainstay Progressive remains number two on the list with 57,738 spots.

Rounding out the top five: GetUpside (39,916), ZipRecruiter (39,168) and AutoZone (33,336).