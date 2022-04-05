Jackson To Fill Elder Slot For Now

Salem announced on Monday that Larry Elder has decided to move on from the Salem Radio Network, after a six year run on the SRN lineup where he hosted the 6-9pm ET slot. Orlando host Carl Jackson (pictured) will take over until a permanent replacement is named.

During the time Elder was running for Governor last year Jackson was his replacement. Jackson has a show on Salem owned AM 950 The Answer in Orlando. He’s also a regular substitute host for Dennis Prager.

“Larry is an icon as a radio talk show host and is a powerful voice as a leading black conservative, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “I hope there will be future opportunities for us to work together,” said Boyce, who added this was “completely 100% Larry’s decision.”