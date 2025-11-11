Alyssa DiTomasso – Morning Show Host/Cohost – Atlanta, GA

Alyssa DiTomasso

[email protected]

Atlanta, GA

Able to relocate? Yes

RESUME: https://radioink.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/ALyssa-DiTomasso-energize-your-morning-without-coffee.pdf

RESUME SUMMARY

As an on-air personality, Digital Manager, and the Morning Show Personality and Executive Producer for Star 94.1 (WSTR) in Atlanta, my recent work has been both a unique and unforeseen circumstance and an incredible honor. My role has been key in navigating the recent transitions at the station. As someone with nearly a decade in radio, I feel I’ve had a foot in both the traditional and the future of the industry, which has been critical in this period of change. I’ve gained a wealth of knowledge in both the digital and traditional programming spaces and bring cutting edge – result driven strategies to each team I work with.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Website: https://www.alyssaditomasso.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alyssa-ditomasso/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alyssa.ditomasso