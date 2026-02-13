Tampa Bay Rays Flagship WDAE Adding Full-Power FM Signal

iHeartMedia Tampa Bay will move 620 WDAE onto the full 100,000-watt 95.7 FM signal on February 23, ending its simulcast on 95.2 FM and WRUB’s HD3 channel as the Tampa Bay Rays flagship adds its sports brand to a primary full-power FM home at WRUB.

WDAE will remain on AM.

As part of the realignment, Spanish-language programming previously heard on 95.7 as WRUB will transition to Rumba 95.3 & 102.9. The format will air on the 95.3 FM translator and add a second translator signal previously associated with The Beat (WBTP), which will now broadcast solely on 106.5.

iHeartLatino SVP of Programming P.J. Gonzalez said, “Rumba 95.3 and 102.9 will continue to deliver a vibrant, high-energy music mix tailored to Tampa Bay’s Latino community. With Enrique Santos anchoring mornings, along with standout local talent including Sarykarmen Rivera and Flip Rios, Rumba offers engaging entertainment throughout the day for Spanish-speaking listeners.”

iHeart Tampa Bay Market President Russell Robertson added, “Expanding WDAE’s heritage brand strengthens our long-standing broadcast and marketing partnerships with the Tampa Bay Rays, Buccaneers, Lightning, Florida Gators, and USF Bulls. This evolution also reflects our continued commitment to serving Tampa Bay listeners across multiple platforms.”