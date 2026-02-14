iHeart, DonorsChoose Give Another $25K To US Teachers

iHeartRadio and DonorsChoose have named the final winners of the Thank a Teacher initiative, concluding a nationwide campaign that generated more than 60,000 nominations and awarded ten educators $5,000 DonorsChoose gift cards for classroom support.

The Thank a Teacher contest launched in July across more than 160 iHeartRadio markets. Listeners were invited to nominate teachers for on-air recognition and funding support through DonorsChoose, with submissions collected through 850 radio stations during the 2025–2026 school year.

Five teachers were randomly selected in September to receive $5,000 DonorsChoose gift cards. The remaining five winners were selected in February 2026, completing the ten total awards. Each recipient will use the funding for classroom materials and student learning needs.

The February 2026 winners are:

Lisa Elkhay, 2nd Grade Teacher at Brightwood Elementary School in Springfield, MA

Kathy Kaze, 1st Grade Teacher at Leman Academy of Excellence in Parker, CO

Michelle Kelley, 9th–12th Grade Life Skills Teacher at Mesquite High School in Mesquite, TX

Courtney Sem, Kindergarten Teacher at Stanley Public School in Stanley, ND

Lynda Worthington, Intervention Specialist at Open Door School in Coal Grove, OH

DonorsChoose CEO Alix Guerrier said, “iHeartRadio’s Thank a Teacher is making sure that educators feel appreciated for going the extra mile, especially as they work hard to get students what they need to kick off a new school year.” iHeartMedia President of Programming Operations and Digital Music Jon Zellner said, “iHeartRadio’s Thank a Teacher aims to shine a light on the quiet and positive work happening in classrooms across the country and to offer a very public thank you to the teachers who are doing so much.”