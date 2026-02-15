Chet Buchanan Exits Audacy Las Vegas’ KLUC After 27 Years

After two weeks of airing pre-recorded programming in morning drive, Audacy Las Vegas’ 98.5 KLUC has confirmed the departure of market fixture Chet Buchanan. A statement shared on KLUC’s social media channels thanked Buchanan for his 27 years of radio.

The station said, “Your voice, leadership, and commitment to our listeners have helped define KLUC and its role in the Las Vegas community for nearly three decades, and for that, we greatly appreciate you.”

KLUC has been airing “best of” bits from The Chet Buchanan Show since January 30.

Per Buchanan, “This was my choice. I walked away. But they were very kind. They were very gracious.” For now, he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he plans to focus on family and personal time.

Over the course of his tenure, he became closely identified with the station’s community presence, particularly through the annual KLUC Toy Drive. During the 27th edition in 2025, Buchanan broadcast from his 20-foot scaffold December 4–15, raising $792,430, thousands of toys, and 6,792 bikes for HELP of Southern Nevada, joined by local athletes and celebrity guests.

While no official announcement has been made as to Buchanan’s successor, the KLUC website now lists Chet Buchanan Show co-host Mikalah Gordon as the owner of the 6-10a timeslot. The Las Vegas native joined the program in 2024 after co-hosting The Morning Beat for Audacy’s Channel Q from the network’s 2018 launch until late 2022.