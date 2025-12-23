KLUC’s Buchanan Delivers Huge Holiday Haul for Nevada Kids

Once again, 98.5 KLUC host Chet Buchanan went high in the sky for Las Vegas kids, collecting $792,430 in cash, more than Coca-Cola delivery trucks’ worth of toys, and 6,792 bikes between December 4 and 15 to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada.

For the 27th annual Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive, Buchanan did broadcasts on the “Big Twenty-Foot Scaffold” where he lived and broadcast for the span. Guests included members of the Las Vegas Raiders, Athletics, and Aces, as well as Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and MLB Hall of Famer Greg Maddux.

Audacy Las Vegas Senior Vice President and Market Manager Gina Massenzi said, “The overwhelming success of the 27th annual KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive is a powerful testament to the incredible generosity and heart of the Las Vegas community. Chet’s dedication is nothing short of inspirational, setting a gold standard for commitment every single year. We are immensely proud to be the rallying point for our neighbors as they transform the holidays for thousands of families.”

HELP of Southern Nevada President and CEO Fuilala Riley said, “For our families, the Toy Drive is pure magic. Parents share that it lifts a weight off their shoulders, allowing them to focus on the innocence and excitement of their children during the holidays. Instead of worrying about what they cannot provide, they get to experience the joy of watching their kids feel celebrated and cared for. And for anyone who has ever been a parent, you know these moments are truly irreplaceable.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.