MediaCo At Risk Of Nasdaq Delisting Over $1 Price Rule Violation

MediaCo is weighing a reverse stock split as it becomes the latest broadcaster to fall below Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid threshold, triggering a compliance warning that gives the company a limited window to raise its share price or be removed from the market.

Nasdaq notified MediaCo on December 19 that the company’s stock, which trades under the symbol MDIA, failed to meet the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Under Nasdaq rules, MediaCo has until June 17 to lift its closing bid price to at least $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days to return to compliance.

If it fails to do so, the company could qualify for an additional 180-day extension, provided it meets other listing standards and notifies Nasdaq of plans to remedy the deficiency. If MediaCo is ultimately unable to regain compliance, its shares could face delisting, though the company would have the right to appeal.

The notice has no immediate effect on the stock’s trading status, and MediaCo will retain its listing during the compliance period. The company said it will continue monitoring its share price and may consider “available options to regain compliance,” including a potential reverse stock split.

MediaCo reported an 18.5% year-over-year revenue gain for Q3 2025, reaching $35.4 million, driven by digital and video advertising growth. However, higher expenses and a sharp non-cash accounting swing led to a $17.9 million net loss for the quarter.

This time last year, Cumulus Media received a notice in December 2024 after its stock traded below $1.00 for 30 straight days. Beasley Media Group was warned in October 2023 and regained compliance through a 1-for-20 reverse stock split in September 2024. Salem Media Group was notified in June 2023 but voluntarily delisted from Nasdaq in early 2024, moving to the OTCQX Market to cut costs.