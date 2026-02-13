‘Chachi Loves Everybody’ Back With ‘Shotgun Tom’ Kelly & Perelli

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes is back with two new radio conversations on Chachi Loves Everybody, featuring legendary Southern California radio personality “Shotgun Tom” Kelly and programmer and talent coach Angela Perelli.

In the first new episode, Shotgun Tom reflects on his six-decade career, from getting his start in high school to building a major-market career at stations including KGB and KCBQ before joining K-EARTH 101 in Los Angeles. He also recounts becoming an Emmy-winning children’s television host, earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hosting oldies programming on SiriusXM, and writing his book All I Wanna Do Is Play The Hits.

Perelli’s episode discusses her progression from intern to Program Director, her work modernizing Adult Contemporary formats, managing high-profile personalities, and developing on-air talent including Ryan Seacrest. She also shares insights from her transition into consulting and launching Angela Perelli Consulting.

Chachi Loves Everybody is available through major podcast platforms and via Benztown’s website.