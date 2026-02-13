Ron Harrell Joins Family Radio as Network Music Director

Family Radio has named consultant and former Hope Media Group Chief of Programming Ron Harrell as the Christian broadcaster’s Music Director. Harrell will guide music curation for the network’s 37 full-power stations, 15 translators, and four streaming-only channels.

Besides his time at Way Media and Hope Media Group, he also programmed for Hubbard Broadcasting, CBS Radio, and Cumulus Media. He also serves as an Adjunct Professor of Branding and Storytelling at Lipscomb University in Nashville and will continue operating his Nashville-based consultancy, Harrell Media Group.

Family Radio Senior Director of Content Doug Hannah said, “Ron brings a rare blend of experience, musical judgment, and ministry awareness that fits Family Radio perfectly right now. His leadership will help us elevate our sound without losing what makes this ministry distinctive.”

Harrell added, “Partnering with Family Radio and Loam Media in this season of service and discovery is an honor. I’m eager to help this team improve the powerful daily listener experience these brands deliver to a vast and growing audience.”