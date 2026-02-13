TUDN Expands Hispanic Sports Radio Reach With HD Rollout

TelevisaUnivision’s TUDN Radio has launched a national HD Radio Network, expanding its digital broadcast distribution and strengthening access to Hispanic sports programming across eight major US markets on HD2 and HD3 subchannels.

Programming on the expanded network includes coverage of the UEFA Champions League, La Finalissima, Liga MX, and the Recopa Sudamericana. In March, the schedule will expand to include the World Baseball Classic and Major League Baseball.

The lineup includes Los Angeles (KSCA-HD3), New York (WXNY-HD2), Miami (WRTO-HD2), Houston (KLTN-HD2), Dallas (KQBU-HD2), Chicago (WPPN-HD2), San Francisco-San Jose (KSOL-HD2), and Austin (KLQB-HD2).

TUDN Radio already operates through 47 affiliate stations nationwide, with the HD expansion complementing its existing presence on the Uforia app and other audio streaming platforms, along with active distribution across YouTube, Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram.

TelevisaUnivision VP of Sports Radio Network Carlos Azcarate said, “We are focused on breaking down barriers to access. By expanding our reach through HD technology, our 47-station affiliate network, and our streaming and social platforms, we’re ensuring Hispanic fans stay connected to the sports they love. For sponsors, this creates a seamless, multi-platform way to engage with a passionate and growing audience.”