World Radio Day Highlights Radio’s Human Edge Over AI

World Radio Day celebrations across the globe are spotlighting radio’s enduring strength, human connection, and life-saving impact today, as broadcasters and global institutions underscore radio’s unmatched trust, empathy, and reliability in our new era of AI.

80 years after UN Radio first began broadcasting from New York on February 13, 1946, the United Nations is using the anniversary to underscore radio’s continued function as a primary source of trusted information in regions affected by war, displacement, and infrastructure collapse, like Gaza, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Central African Republic.

The UN also pointed to radio’s role during climate emergencies, where radio has restored vital communication when internet and cellular systems collapsed. AM/FM response to the Palisades Wildfires and Hurricane Helene, among other disasters, has repeatedly proven that to be true in the US as air talent become first informers.

As artificial intelligence becomes more widely utilized, UN-affiliated experts cautioned that automated voices and AI-generated presenters cannot replicate the emotional depth required in crisis reporting. While AI can deliver speed and scale, it lacks the pauses, imperfections, and human empathy that define trusted radio journalism, particularly when covering suffering, displacement, and disaster.

That mirrors research from Sounds Profitable released in 2025 that suggested broadcasters embracing AI-generated on-air voices may face audience resistance, with nearly half of listeners saying they would stop listening if their favorite podcasts introduced artificial voices. 47% of respondents said they would be less likely to continue listening to a favorite podcast featuring AI voices, including 28% who said they would be “much less likely” to tune in.

Just 21% said they would be more inclined to engage with AI-enhanced content.

In the UK, Bauer Media Audio marked World Radio Day by launching Connected Journeys, a coordinated in-car radio campaign uniting 24 broadcasters across 15 European countries in a synchronized on-air message reaching 180 million weekly listeners.

Connected Journeys highlights radio’s role in the connected car as dashboards become more complex and entertainment options expand. The initiative encourages listeners to prioritize simple, seamless access to in-car radio when choosing vehicles and reinforces radio’s position as a primary source of news, culture, and companionship while driving.

Edison Research’s Q2 2025 Share of Ear report shows AM/FM radio accounts for 56% of all in-car audio listening among US drivers, with or without commercials, far outpacing ad-free SiriusXM at 13% and ad-free Spotify at 6%.

Bauer Media Audio Senior Vice President Digital Tobias Nielsen commented, “Radio is our valued companion as we drive and our trusted source of information on the go…From holidays to school runs, quick journeys to treasured road trip memories, radio is the immediate choice for so many drivers. As in-car entertainment technology offers more choice, but with increasing complexity, we’re reminding listeners that their in-car radio should remain just a simple click away.”