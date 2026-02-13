Medallas de Cortez Return to Recognize Hispanic Radio’s Best

Your chance to honor Hispanic radio’s brightest stars is back! Nominations are now open for the 2026 Medallas de Cortez awards, to be presented at Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference. Nominate across seven categories by March 13 at 8p ET/5p PT.

Nominate your candidates HERE!

The Medallas de Cortez awards honor the legacy of Raoul Cortez, the trailblazer who established KCOR, the nation’s first Spanish-language radio station, in 1946. Finalists will be chosen through an impartial judging process of all nominees.

Got a marketing campaign that stopped you in your tracks? Nominate the genius behind it! Know a sales rep who never stops grinding to bring revenue to their station? They deserve recognition. Is your PD delivering killer ratings? Is your on-air personality keeping listeners glued to the dial in 2025? Now is the time to honor them.

Other categories include: Personality of the Year, DOS/Sales Manager of the Year, Market/General Manager of the Year, and Station of the Year.

Winners will be announced and awarded at the two-day Hispanic Radio Conference at the beautiful Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort, on May 27 and 28. Early bird registration is now open, along with a limited room block.