ASCAP Posts Record Results For 2025 After RMLC Settlement

ASCAP reported record revenue collections and royalty distributions in 2025, generating $1.945 billion in total revenue and making $1.759 billion available for distribution to members, as performance royalty costs remain a central issue for radio operators.

The 2025 revenue total represents a 6.0% increase, or $110 million, over 2024. Royalty distributions rose 3.7%, or $63 million, year over year. For broadcasters, the results follow a period of significant rate increases negotiated between performing rights organizations and the Radio Music License Committee.

In 2025, ASCAP finalized a confidential multi-year settlement with the RMLC that raised its headline rate for terrestrial broadcast and simulcast stations. For comparison, BMI separately announced an agreement with the RMLC that same day, increasing its rates from 1.78% of revenue, minus a 12% standard deduction, to 2.14% in 2022, escalating to 2.20% from 2026 through 2029. This was the largest rate increase ever for the radio industry, per BMI.

ASCAP reports domestic revenue from US-licensed performances totaled $1.471 billion in 2025, up 5.3%, driven by streaming audio, radio, and general licensing. Foreign revenue increased to $474 million, an 8.2% gain.

Of the $1.759 billion available for royalty distributions, $1.304 billion came from US-licensed and administered performances, including $37 million distributed through Songwize, ASCAP’s royalty administration service for members who directly license their works. Over the past decade, ASCAP reported a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% for total revenue and 7.3% for total distributions from 2015 through 2025.

ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews said, “ASCAP remains a powerful advocate for creators facing an increasingly uncertain economy and rapidly shifting music landscape. While creators are under attack globally by disruptive technologies and opportunistic private businesses, ASCAP’s sole focus is to serve our members.”