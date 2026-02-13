Parker McCollum To Heat Up CRS 2026 With Amazon

Country Radio Seminar has announced the lineup for its “Amazon Music Presents: Country Heat” concert at CRS 2026, with Parker McCollum set to headline the showcase alongside three emerging artists during the annual Nashville event.

McCollum, a past Amazon Music Artist to Watch and CRS 2022 New Faces of Country Music performer, will be joined by with support from 2025 Amazon Music Artist to Watch Max McNown, 2026 Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist Carter Faith, and 2026 Amazon Music Artist to Watch Zach John King.

The Amazon Music Country Heat CRS Showcase will take place on Wednesday, March 18, at the Broadway Performance Hall at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

Amazon Music Global Head of Country Music Michelle Tigard Kammerer said, “‘Country Heat’ has always been about championing the artists shaping where country music is headed next. Bringing Parker, Max, Carter, and Zach together for CRS reflects the strength and diversity of the genre today. We’re excited to give fans and the industry the opportunity to experience these artists in an intimate setting during one of country music’s most important weeks.”