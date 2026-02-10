Salem Media Steels Pittsburgh Operations With GSM Hire

After Jason Mosher’s promotion from Regional Director of Sales to General Manager of Salem Media Group’s Atlanta and Pittsburgh markets earlier this month, Dave Cuddihy is joining the Christian broadcaster as General Sales Manager for its Steel City operations.

The Pittsburgh native joins Salem after serving as Publisher of the Latrobe Bulletin and Ligonier Echo in Westmoreland County. Cuddihy will lead local advertising sales and business development for 101.5 WORD-FM, 1250 The Answer (WPGP-AM), 730 WPIT-AM, and Salem Surround.

Salem Media President of Broadcast Media Allen Power stated, “We are excited to combine Jason’s leadership track record at Salem with Dave’s deep market knowledge of Pittsburgh. They are focused on growing our sales team in the market with a commitment to providing outcome-based solutions for advertisers.”

Cuddihy said, “Pittsburgh has always been about relationships, work ethic, and trust. I’m proud to be from this area and to work with local businesses as a neighbor who understands how success is built here. One factor that stood out to me in joining the team at Salem Media is that our stations and complete digital portfolio allow us to reach deeply engaged Christian and conservative audiences while delivering modern marketing solutions that drive real, measurable results for our partners.”

Mosher added, “We are committed to growth in Pittsburgh. In the near future, we are looking to bring on additional media strategists to build out the local team.”