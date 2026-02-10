Audacy Named Exclusive US Sales Partner for Sonos Radio

Following its partnerships with iHeartMedia and TuneIn for streaming radio distribution, Audacy will serve as the exclusive US sales and distribution representative for Sonos Radio’s streaming inventory under the Audacy Digital Audience Network.

Under the agreement, Audacy will oversee advertising sales for more than 100 Sonos Radio stations while distributing the streams across the Audacy app and website, as well as Google Home, Alexa, and Apple Music. Sonos Radio stations will be presented alongside Audacy’s owned-and-operated broadcast brands, which have been available on Sonos devices since 2020.

The deal gives Sonos access to Audacy’s ad-decisioning tools, programmatic capabilities, and the AmperWave platform, which hosts and monetizes more than 2,300 digital audio stations.

Audacy President of Digital Sales Michael Biemolt said, “Sonos is a pioneer in audio and a natural partner for Audacy as we continually look to expand our reach and leverage our industry-leading sales capabilities. We’re excited to bring the Sonos Radio stations across the Audacy platform alongside our leading radio and audio brands. Sonos Radio has built an exceptional listening environment with a loyal, high-value audience, and by leveraging our scale, technology, and sales expertise, we’ll help elevate their streaming business. This partnership is a natural fit and an exciting step forward for both companies.”

Sonos Radio Director Product Management Jack Rutledge commented, “At Sonos, our focus is on building a system that delivers great listening experiences and grows with you over time. By pairing high-quality, curated listening experiences with Audacy’s scale and sales expertise, we’re strengthening the Sonos ecosystem in ways that deepen engagement, expand lifetime value, and create sustainable opportunities for partners and brands to connect with highly engaged listeners.”