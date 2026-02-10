NBA Hall of Fame to Induct Lundy and Kugler In 2026 Class

Four broadcasters have been selected for induction into the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, including two radio honorees. The Class of 2026 includes iHeartMedia Omaha morning host Steve Lundy, national play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, television meteorologist Ken Siemek, and news anchor John Knicely.

Lundy began his radio career at Fremont’s KHUB in 1977 before spending more than two decades on the Omaha dial at stations including WOW, KOIL, KEFM, KQKQ, and KKAR. After a four-year stint at KLIN-AM in Lincoln, he joined iHeartMedia Omaha’s Kat 103.7 (KXKT) in 2004, where he co-hosts Steve & Gina in the Morning.

Kugler’s broadcast career started at York’s KAWL-AM and on Nebraska Educational Television. He later spent 12 years hosting Unsportsmanlike Conduct on Omaha’s KOZN-AM and served as radio voice of the University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks’ football and basketball programs. Since 2020, Kugler has called more than 100 NFL games for FOX in addition to college basketball, Major League Baseball, and UFL events. He has also announced NCAA Men’s Final Four games for Westwood One Sports since 2008 and Big Ten Network college basketball since 2012.

Siemek retired in 2025 following a 44-year tenure at KOLN-TV and KGIN-TV, covering major weather events including the October 1997 snowstorm, the 2004 Hallam tornado, the 2019 statewide floods, and the 2024 Arbor Day tornado outbreak. Knicely also retired in 2025 after 34 years anchoring news at WOWT-TV, following earlier work as a television sportscaster.

The 2026 class brings the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame to 127 members since its founding in 1972. The induction ceremony will take place on August 11 during the association’s annual convention in Lincoln.