Audacy Comes To Tesla Dash With TuneIn Deal

In a massive streaming deal for both companies, Audacy has announced digital distribution of its 250+ stations and entire podcast library is coming to TuneIn. This collaboration will enable Audacy to reach over 200 additional platforms, connected vehicles, and devices, including Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, Bose, Samsung, and Xbox, as well as the TuneIn mobile app and TuneIn.com.

Outside of Audacy stations nationwide, TuneIn users will gain access to thousands of podcast titles from studios like Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios, and 2400Sports. As part of the agreement, Audacy will also have access to TuneIn’s advertising inventory, and select TuneIn original content will be available on the Audacy digital platform.

“Streaming of AM/FM Radio is one of the fastest growing segments of all digital audio today. As consumer demand for Audacy’s best-in-class local audio content continues to increase, we’re committed to meeting the listener wherever they wish to consume, and we’re delighted to expand the availability of our unique live sports, news, and personality-driven audio content to over 200 new TuneIn-supported platforms,” said Audacy Chief Digital Officer J.D. Crowley. Di“We’re equally thrilled to welcome TuneIn’s premium exclusive content to the Audacy digital platform.”