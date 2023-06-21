Apple Podcasts Improves Show Discovery In App

Apple Podcasts Search feature has announced the addition of nine subcategories, making it easier for listeners to discover new and noteworthy series across various genres and topics. The new subcategories include Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Personal Journals, Entrepreneurship, Documentary, Parenting, Books, and Language Learning.

Each subcategory has its own charts, featuring the top shows and episodes based on listening, follows, and completion rates. In addition to the subcategories, all 19 existing categories have been refreshed with new artwork and recommendations. Apple Podcasts Essentials, curated by global editorial teams, showcases all-time favorite podcasts for each category.

The platform will also highlight New & Noteworthy shows, Shows of the Month, Featured Channels and Creators, and Global Highlights for select categories. Furthermore, listeners in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia can explore podcasts by language, with support for over 20 languages. Users can easily find podcasts in their native language and discover recommendations in popular languages within their respective markets. The updated categories, subcategories, and Podcasts by Language can be accessed through the Search tab on various Apple devices.