Oprah Podcast Takes Deep Dive In ‘Covenant of Water’

OWN Podcasts has launched a new 6-part series featuring Oprah Winfrey in conversation with author Abraham Verghese about his latest book, The Covenant of Water. Part of Oprah’s Book Club, the series aims to delve deeper into the themes and plot of the New York Times best-selling novel.

The book spans several decades and follows a family in Kerala, India, who experience a peculiar affliction where someone in each generation dies by drowning. The story explores themes of adventure, family secrets, medical mysteries, and the resilience of the human spirit.

The Covenant of Water Companion Podcast, will release episodes weekly on Wednesdays, with the first already premiered.