Matt Miller Makes Big Morning Move

Matt Miller has joined Big Radio as Morning Host on Northern Illinois’ The Big Rock Q102 (WQLF), with additional on-air work at The Big FM 93.7 (WBGR). Miller makes his move after years as General Manager and Morning Host at 88.3 The Lighthouse (WFEN) in Rockford.

Miller said, “I’m excited to join Big Radio full-time and be part of a team that truly values local radio. This is a great opportunity to continue learning, growing, and serving the communities we broadcast to.”

Big Radio CEO Ben Thompson said, “Matt’s experience, versatility, and commitment to local radio make him a great fit for Big Radio. He understands how to connect with listeners and deliver real value for advertisers, and we’re excited to welcome him to our team.”