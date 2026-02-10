John Kobylt Returning to Afternoon Drive On LA Talk Radio

Los Angeles’ KFI AM 640 will roll out a new weekday programming lineup beginning February 17, repositioning several of the iHeartMedia station’s most recognizable voices, including the return of John Kobylt to afternoon drive for the first time since 2023.

Kobylt has been in middays since the John & Ken Show was moved to the timeslot months before Ken Chiampou’s retirement after almost four decades together. In his place, KFI will debut Monks & Merrill, pairing Chris Merrill with KFI News senior reporter and host Michael Monks.

The revised weekday schedule will still open with Wake-Up Call with Bill Handel and Gary & Shannon. Tim Conway Jr. shifts into evenings.

iHeart Los Angeles Division President Paul Corvino said, “The new lineup change continues with a tradition built on excellence. This is a great opportunity to add two new dynamic voices, Chris Merrill and Michael Monks, to our already nationally recognized roster of talent. It’s an incredibly exciting time for our brand advertisers and the greater Southern California listeners.”

KFI Program Director Brian Long said, “The chance to put John Kobylt back in drivetime and move Tim Conway Jr. and his entertaining brand of talk a bit later for the evening crowd is a homerun for the KFI listeners…The addition of the new Monks & Merrill Show makes KFI the most stimulating talk lineup in America.”