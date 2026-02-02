Salem Promotes Mosher and Murphy as Val Carolin Retires

Salem Media Group Regional Vice President and General Manager Val Carolin has retired after nearly a decade with the company, prompting the promotion of Jason Mosher and Mike Murphy to expanded roles with market oversight across multiple regions.

Carolin spent more than 20 years in Atlanta radio, having previously held management positions with iHeartMedia, Urban One, and Cumulus Media. He joined Salem in 2017 as GM in Greenville, SC, before being promoted to oversee the Christian broadcaster’s Atlanta, Greenville, Orlando, Miami, and Tampa markets.

With his departure, Jason Mosher has been promoted from Regional Director of Sales to Regional General Manager, adding operational oversight of the Atlanta and Pittsburgh markets. Mike Murphy has been promoted to Regional General Manager with expanded responsibilities that now include Cleveland in addition to his existing oversight of the Twin Cities market.

Salem President of Broadcast Media Allen Power said, “Val has become a valued partner for me in his years with Salem. He has led with trust, affirmation, and high standards – a leadership style worth emulating.”

He added, “These moves ensure strong continuity of leadership while positioning Salem for continued growth in these key markets. We’re extremely proud of Jason and Mike for their well-earned promotions, and we extend our deepest appreciation to Val for his decades of service and the impact he’s had across our company.”