Ernest Liebre To Be Honored with BFOA’s Lombardo Spirit Award

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has named CAPTRUST Senior Vice President and Institutional Financial Advisor Ernest Liebre the recipient of the 2026 Philip J. Lombardo Spirit Award. Liebre has advised the charitable organization on its investments for over 20 years.

Liebre has spent 14 years at CAPTRUST, where he serves as advisor to institutions and nonprofit organizations, including the National Association of Broadcasters, Beasley Media Group, New York State Broadcasters Association, Television Bureau of Advertising, and International Radio & Television Society Foundation. Before joining CAPTRUST, Liebre founded Cambridge Financial Services and worked in risk management at Revlon and FMC Corporation.

The Philip J. Lombardo Spirit Award honors an individual or company that embodies generosity, integrity, and commitment to the Broadcasters Foundation’s mission of providing financial aid to broadcasters in need due to debilitating illness or disaster.

The award is named for the organization’s former longtime chairman.

Broadcasters Foundation of America Chair Scott Herman said, “Ernest exemplifies the values at the heart of the Broadcasters Foundation – generosity, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to helping others. His dedication to our mission and his longstanding support of the broadcasting community make him an exceptionally deserving recipient of the Philip J. Lombardo Spirit Award.”

Liebre said, “I am deeply honored to receive the Philip J. Lombardo Spirit Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America. The work this charity does to support members of the broadcasting community during times of need is truly inspiring. I am grateful to be associated with a mission that reflects compassion, service, and meaningful impact to our broadcast colleagues when they need it the most.”

BFOA Board member and former Citadel Communications COO Ray Cole said, “Ernest’s character, generosity, and commitment to service meant a great deal to Phil. Phil believed deeply in recognizing people who quietly but consistently show up for others, and Ernest embodies that same spirit in every way.”

This year’s Broadcasters Foundation Gala will also honor VERSANT CEO and former Chair of NBCUniversal Media Group Mark Lazarus with the Golden Mic Award, Judge Judy Sheindlin with the Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award, and Stephen A. Smith with the inaugural Broadcast Personality of the Year Award.

The gala, which supports the organization’s mission of assisting broadcast professionals in need, is scheduled for Monday, March 9, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, with tickets available via the Broadcasters Foundation site. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2025.