Omaha Radio Shakeup as NRG Media Exits Market

NRG Media is exiting the Omaha market, selling its six-station portfolio in two separate transactions. Five stations will transfer to Usher Media while Nebraska Public Media acquires one station for conversion to noncommercial public radio.

NRG has signed a contract to transfer News Talk 1290 (KOIL-AM) in Omaha, Power 106.9 (KOPW) in Plattsmouth, Yacht Rock 1180 (KZOT-AM) and 1620 The Zone (KOZN-AM) in Bellevue, and Sweet 98.5 (KQKQ) in Council Bluffs to Usher, with Kalil & Co. serving as the exclusive broker.

In the second transaction, 101.9 The Keg (KOOO) is being purchased by Nebraska Public Media, which will convert the license to noncommercial public radio and bring the network’s programming to Nebraska’s most populous city.

No purchase price for either deal has been disclosed at this time. Both deals are pending FCC approval. NRG will continue to own more than 30 other radio stations across Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

Usher Media head Alan Usher said, “This acquisition is a statement of belief in Omaha and in Nebraska. Local radio matters. Local leadership matters. We are committed to building a broadcast presence that reflects the strength of this community and delivers real value to the businesses and people who call it home.”

Nebraska Public Media General Manager and CEO Stacey Decker said, “Nebraska Public Media is committed to every Nebraskan, and we believe in a future grounded in local journalism and trusted voices. The opportunity to acquire a station in Omaha advances our long-standing mission to operate truly statewide networks. We are excited to deepen our investment in the Omaha community with radio programming that reflects our dedication to public service and telling Nebraska’s story.”

NRG Media CEO Mary Quass added, “We have had a wonderful partnership with Omaha and are happy that Alan Usher and his group will continue that relationship.” She has yet to offer a comment on the sale to Nebraska Public Media.