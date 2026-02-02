Lytle Award Is Big Recognition For Cromwell’s Bud Walters

The Ten-Minute Trainer Network has named Cromwell Media CEO Bud Walters as the inaugural recipient of the Chris Lytle Lifetime Learner Award, honoring careers defined by continuous learning, mentorship, and impact across the media industry.
The award was announced and presented during the Rising Above Summit. Walters was selected in recognition of decades of leadership and service across the industry.
The award is named after longtime trainer and industry leader Chris Lytle.
Ten-Minute Trainer Network Co-Founder Speed Marriott said, “Chris Lytle represents what it means to stay curious, stay relevant, and stay committed to improving. Naming this award in his honor reflects the influence he’s had on generations of sellers and leaders.”
Co-Founder Derron Steenbergen said, “Bud Walters is the perfect first recipient. His career reflects the spirit of this award, a passion for learning, a heart for helping others, and a legacy that will continue to inspire our industry.”